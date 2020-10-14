Natalie Jean Jugan
Hopewell Township
Natalie Jean Jugan, 55, of Hopewell Township, passed away quietly and peacefully with her mother and sister by her side. She passed away on October 11th, the very date her beloved son, Christian Edward Jugan was born and died.
Born October 2,1965, in Aliquippa, Pa., she was a daughter of Mary Ann Christian Jugan and the late Edward A. Jugan
Natalie was the sister of Suzanne M. McWilliams, David (Kim) Jugan, Neil E. (Meredith Berry) Jugan, and an aunt to Samantha and Brendan (Bri Steffine) Jugan. Natalie also leaves behind her very special Aunt Jean Herdt and many cousins.
Preceding her in death is her beloved "Uncle Al" Christian, who loved her as a daughter, her beloved nephew, David McWilliams and niece Nicole McWilliams, whom she loved deeply.
Natalie was a kind, loving, caring and considerate gentle soul and loved her family passionately and unconditionally. Her heart was overflowing with love and compassion for all, especially for those of us so fortunate to have her in our lives.
Natalie didn't have the easiest of lives as she faced many health challenges through her years. Her medical issues were a heavy burden which she carried with dignity and fought with the heart of a lioness. How she handled some of life's most difficult obstacles was truly inspiring.
Natalie loved life and wanted nothing more than to love and be loved. She absolutely loved dogs, especially Dusty, Gina (the light of her life) and Mia. They were her children, and if you had a dog, she loved yours too.
Her favorite color was Teal, which is the color for Ovarian cancer and a battle that she valiantly fought and won. Her favorite song was Brown Eyed Girl and she possessed the most beautiful, soulful brown eyes you would ever see.
Natalie gave love and is loved. She was and is a true inspiration on how to accept life's physical challenges and more. We will truly miss her smile, smirk, and laughter, but most of all, her love.
To honor our Natalie, please tell someone that you love them.
Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Natalie to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or the Beaver County Humane Society.