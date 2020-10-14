1/1
NATALIE JEAN JUGAN
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NATALIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie Jean Jugan

Hopewell Township

Natalie Jean Jugan, 55, of Hopewell Township, passed away quietly and peacefully with her mother and sister by her side. She passed away on October 11th, the very date her beloved son, Christian Edward Jugan was born and died.

Born October 2,1965, in Aliquippa, Pa., she was a daughter of Mary Ann Christian Jugan and the late Edward A. Jugan

Natalie was the sister of Suzanne M. McWilliams, David (Kim) Jugan, Neil E. (Meredith Berry) Jugan, and an aunt to Samantha and Brendan (Bri Steffine) Jugan. Natalie also leaves behind her very special Aunt Jean Herdt and many cousins.

Preceding her in death is her beloved "Uncle Al" Christian, who loved her as a daughter, her beloved nephew, David McWilliams and niece Nicole McWilliams, whom she loved deeply.

Natalie was a kind, loving, caring and considerate gentle soul and loved her family passionately and unconditionally. Her heart was overflowing with love and compassion for all, especially for those of us so fortunate to have her in our lives.

Natalie didn't have the easiest of lives as she faced many health challenges through her years. Her medical issues were a heavy burden which she carried with dignity and fought with the heart of a lioness. How she handled some of life's most difficult obstacles was truly inspiring.

Natalie loved life and wanted nothing more than to love and be loved. She absolutely loved dogs, especially Dusty, Gina (the light of her life) and Mia. They were her children, and if you had a dog, she loved yours too.

Her favorite color was Teal, which is the color for Ovarian cancer and a battle that she valiantly fought and won. Her favorite song was Brown Eyed Girl and she possessed the most beautiful, soulful brown eyes you would ever see.

Natalie gave love and is loved. She was and is a true inspiration on how to accept life's physical challenges and more. We will truly miss her smile, smirk, and laughter, but most of all, her love.

To honor our Natalie, please tell someone that you love them.

Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Natalie to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or the Beaver County Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved