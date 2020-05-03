|
|
Nathan 'Chooch' Austin Smith
New Brighton
Nathan 'Chooch' Austin Smith, 19, of New Brighton, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his residence.
Born January 23, 2001, he was the son of Clay (Nathan Stuck) Smith and Jennifer (Jacob) Schultz.
Nathan will be loved and always remembered by everyone who knew him. He graduated from New Brighton Area High School in 2019. His favorite pass time, playing football for the New Brighton Lions.
From the playground to the dinner table and from the classroom to the football field, no matter where he was or where he went Nate impacted so many people. He loved and was loved by so many of his friends and shared so many good times with them all including one of his closest friends, William Cade.
His passions included football, music, his time with friends and family but above all, the center of his world, his dad. Nathan's kind heart and giving soul are just a few things that made Nathan a friend to all. He will be missed tremendously by his family and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Clay S. (Megan) Smith and Collin Smith; two sisters, Carlee (Ryan Carr) and Madison Schultz; his maternal grandparents, Patricia "Puppy" and Scott "Pa" Sprout; aunts and uncles, Joni (Daniel) Osborn and Jason (Joanna) Andrick; and a cousin, Ashley Lechok.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clay B. and Cinda Smith.
A private family visitation was held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020