Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for NATHAN BRAUNBECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATHAN BRAUNBECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NATHAN BRAUNBECK Obituary
Nathan Braunbeck

Freedom

Nathan Braunbeck, 42, of Freedom passed away on May 3, 2020, at his residence.

A son of Wesley and Patricia (Workley) Braunbeck, Nathan was a graduate of Freedom High School. Passionate about music, he was a musician, a song writer, and played guitar in a couple of area bands. He also loved nature and animals and worked in the construction industry.

In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his daughter, Ava Braunbeck and two sons, Elijah Wolfgang Braunbeck and Kenna Bruneing.

There will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NATHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -