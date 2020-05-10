|
|
Nathan Braunbeck
Freedom
Nathan Braunbeck, 42, of Freedom passed away on May 3, 2020, at his residence.
A son of Wesley and Patricia (Workley) Braunbeck, Nathan was a graduate of Freedom High School. Passionate about music, he was a musician, a song writer, and played guitar in a couple of area bands. He also loved nature and animals and worked in the construction industry.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his daughter, Ava Braunbeck and two sons, Elijah Wolfgang Braunbeck and Kenna Bruneing.
There will be no viewing or service.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral
home.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020