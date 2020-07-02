1/
NATHANIEL 'SPEEDO' "SPEEDY" MARCHMAN Jr.
1958 - 2020
Nathaniel 'Speedy'/'Speedo' Marchman Jr.

Aliquippa

Nathaniel Marchman Jr., 61, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life unexpectedly on Sunday, afternoon, June 28, 2020, while in The Medical Center Beaver ICU.

Born October 23, 1958, he was a lifelong resident of Aliquippa.

Nathaniel was one of twelve children from his parents, Nathaniel Sr. and Christine Marchman. Affectionately known as, "Speedy" and/or "Speedo", he was well known for washing cars, which he enjoyed doing equally as much as socializing with friends. He had a big smile, a big laugh, a big personality and a big heart. He was loved and will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Nathaniel was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Pope and Mary Lindsey.

Nathaniel leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Brohannden Smith; four brothers, Leonard Marchman, Calvin Marchman, Alan Marchman, and John Marchman; three sisters, Yvonette Tazel, Nathaline Witt and Robin Marchman, as well as host of relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received during the viewing which will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both will be held at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave. Covid safety precautions will be implemented as follows; a mask is required to enter and guests will be limited to 25 people at a time. We thank you in advance for your compliance.

Immediately following Saturday's viewing, there will be a procession to Center Township Park, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the pavilion nearest the softball field entrance. All are welcome. His nephew, Elder James Tazel Jr. will officiate the memorial service. Following the service will be a cookout,(food donations are appreciated) just like Speedy would want.

Professional Services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
JUL
4
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Center Township Park
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

