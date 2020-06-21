Nedra Jean (Pariso-Morelli) Sadlier



Formerly of New Brighton



Nedra Jean (Pariso-Morelli) Sadlier passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla., from complications arising from COVID-19. She was born on December 3, 1941, to William and Nedra Pariso in New Brighton, Pa.



Jeannie grew up in The Mansion House, a boarding house owned by her family, on New Brighton's Third Avenue. As she grew up she honed her sharp sales and customer service skills at Beaver Falls' Youth Center and Junior Deb Shop. Her lifelong career in retail fashion culminated in her own shop, Nedra's Boutique, located in Boca Raton, Fla.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Winters of Beaver Falls; her brothers, William Pariso of Ellwood City and Harry Pariso of Boise, Idaho; her niece, Connie Klinesmith of East Palestine, Ohio; and her long-time loving companion, Ari Krevat of Boca Raton, Fla., with whom she lived, loved, and traveled the world.



She is survived by her children, Frank and Kim Morelli of Patterson Township, as well as Lisa and Robert Jendrasik of Springdale, Pa.; six grandchildren, Benjamin and Dawn Morelli of Seven Fields; Michael and Christina Morelli of Patterson Heights; Nicholas and Emily Morelli of Patterson Township; Zachary Morelli and Alexis Cameron of Patterson Township; Vincenzo and Marisa DiBerardino of Plum; and Antonio DiBerardino of Murraysville, Pa.; and ten great-grandchildren, Marlo, Aubrey, Luca, Kellan, Zoey, Sidney, Frankie, and Marshall Morelli; as well as Toni and Vito DiBerardino.



Although she lived far away, Nedra cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family is planning a memorial service in early July. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude's Hospital.



