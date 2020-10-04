1/1
Nellie Mukanos
Hopewell Township

Nellie Mukanos, 94, of Hopewell Township, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Ontario, California.

She was born August 15, 1926, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to the late Milan and Danica "Daisy" Salaya. She was a member of the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church.

Nellie devoted her life to her family and friends. She made an impact on everyone she touched, even if subtle. She worked at the Beaver Valley Mall for many years and retired from Macy's at the young age of 90 because she just loved being around people. She always saw the good in everyone.

Preceding Nellie in death were her husband, Spyros "Speedo" Mukanos; sisters, Zelma Medich and Bertha Thomas; and brother, Ralph Salaya.

Nellie is survived by her two sons, Dale (Ana) Mukanos of Chino Hills, Calif., and Tim (Lisa) Mukanos of Laguna Hills, Calif. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nicholas (Stephanie), Brenden, Alexis (Garrett), Jeff, Juli, Christopher, Athena and Alexander; sisters, Sophia Salaya and Julie Carlson; brother, Milan (Kim) Salaya, and sister-in-law Elaine Salaya, all residing in California. Nellie also had many special nieces and nephews.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation. Nellie's funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 11 a.m. at the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001, with Fr. Branislav Golic officiating (face masks are required). Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

Nellie will be sadly missed by her family and friends, and her zest for life will be fondly remembered.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
