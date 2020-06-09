NELMA T. MEEHAN
Nelma T. Meehan

Aliquippa

Nelma T. Meehan, 86, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully, Saturday June 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born October 7, 1933, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Joseph) Bergandy, she was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.

Nelma was a 1951 graduate of St. Veronica High School, Ambridge, and retired from Crane Valve Company in Ambridge, in 1996.

Nelma was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Family was her first priority and she put the needs of her family above her own, in every way possible.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Meehan; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Theresa Bergandy, and Bernice and William Oaks, and a sister-in-law, Eileen Bergandy.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Diane) Meehan, Theresa (Michael) Chapes, and Aimee (Ralph) DiStanislao; her grandchildren, Blake (Leah) Meehan, Bradley (Audra) Meehan, Kaitlyn (Jared) DeBona, Morgan (Rifaat) Bassaly, Tara (Joshua) Miles, Adriana (Casey) Antholz, Chad DiStanislao (Sarah Cooper), Michelle Chapes, Kristen (Jim) Brown; her great grandchildren, Tatum LeDonne and Benjamin Bassaly, Grant, Gabriel, and Lydia Meehan, Connor and Matthew Meehan, Molly and Caroline Miles, and Maren Antholz. Also surviving are a sister, Veronica Short; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Rose Ann Bergandy; a special aunt, Jennie Metro, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, with private entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Davita Dialysis, Heritage Valley, Sewickley, and Allegheny Health Network, Good Samaritan Hospice, and her caretaker and friend, Theresa Hittie, for their kind and compassionate care during her courageous battle with kidney disease.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
