Nicholas A. DeRose

Baden

Nicholas A. DeRose, 72, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Penn Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 31, 1947, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Carmen and Rose (Permon) Derose. Nick retired as a train dispatcher for Conrail Railroad with 28 years of service. He was an active member of Allegheny Center Alliance Church, Pittsburgh, where he served as an usher and greeter and was involved in the Children's Ministry. He was also a member of N.A.R.V.E. (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railways Employees, Inc.). Nick was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. He was a proud 26-year kidney transplant survivor.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Carmen DeRose and a sister, Sandra Bigrigg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Evalyn (Clay) DeRose; a daughter, Laura (Allen) McBrayer of Tampa, Fla.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Nancy Clay of Allison Park; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the current health and safety concerns pertaining to public gatherings there will be no public visitation. A private memorial service for immediate family only will be held in the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Private burial will take place in Good Samaritan Cemetery. When current safety constraints are lifted, a public celebration of Nick's life will be held at a future date to be announced in the Beaver County Times.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nick's memory are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sydney St. #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences can be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
