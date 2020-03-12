Home

Nicholas A. Fortunato, 87, of Conway, passed away on March 9, 2020, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph, Baden. He was the son of the late Anthony and Aurelia Fortunato.

He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Ed Zorn, sister-in-law, Nancy Hughey and a great nephew, Eddie Colett.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty J. Fortunato; children, Bill (Lisa) Fortunato, Kathy (John) Kibler, Dave Fortunato and Ken (Dania) Fortunato; grandchildren, Erica (Brad) Buchanan, Justin (Alexandra) Kibler, Kelsey (Dustin) Wojtaszek, Zack, Luke, Jayla, and Chase Fortunato, Marissa Bologna and Darren Krause; great grandchildren, Rory Buchanan, Walter Wojtaszek and Colin Kibler; brother-in-law, Chuck Hughey, many nephews, nieces, and friends at Concordia Villa St. Joseph, where he was affectionately known as "The Mayor"

Nicholas retired as a sales representative for Nabisco, he coached Conway Little League and the Little Bulldogs Football Team. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Peace Church, where he served as an usher and greeter, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave. Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor, 724-869-7700, A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, Conway, with Father Joseph Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Villa St. Joseph Activities Fund.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
