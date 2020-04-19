Home

More Obituaries for NICHOLAS VALERIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS F. VALERIO

NICHOLAS F. VALERIO Obituary
Nicholas F. Valerio

Brighton Township

Nicholas F. Valerio, 80, of Brighton Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh with his family at his side.

Born December 22, 1939, in Clairton, he was a son of the late Alfred "Perry" and Fanny Valerio. He retired in 2001, as a Teamster, Local 211 and worked as a driver for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Pittsburgh Press for 46 years. A faithful member of the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver, Nick also had served three years with the U.S. Army. He also loved to bowl at Sheffield Lanes, but his favorite activities were those where he was with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol E. Valerio; a daughter, Patty (Mike) Piroli, Brighton Twp.; a brother, Anthony (Kathy) Valerio, Glassport, Pa.; a sister, Josephine Ohm, Clairton, Pa.; two granddaughters, Maria (Troy) Thomas and Nikki Piroli and two cherished great granddaughters, Peyton and Gabriella. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. Interment took place at the Jefferson Hills Memorial Park, Pittsburgh. Arrangements are being handled by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
