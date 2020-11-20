1/1
Nicholas S. Plodinec III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas S. Plodinec III,

Air Force Lt. Colonel, Retired

Beaver

Nicholas S. Plodinec III, Air Force Lt. Colonel, Retired, of Beaver, answered the loving call of our Holy Father, passing peacefully on November 17, 2020, at the age of 81.

A graduate of Aliquippa High School, Nick went on to attend Valley Forge Military Academy and graduate from West Point, later earning a Master's Degree as well.

Nick had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed performing through-out his life. While in the West Point Glee Club he was honored to perform at Gen. MacArthur's birthday party at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, march in JFK's Inauguration Parade, and sing on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Shortly after graduation he married the love of his life, Doris Ann Zdranik, and they shared their adventures and passions with his postings in Asia and around the United States, including a stay in Newport, Rhode Island. As a pilot for the Kissinger Team, he flew multiple overseas missions.

Another passion was teaching. He served as an Officer Instructor at the Naval War College and also was honored to include JFK, Jr. and Oliver North among his students at other institutions of higher learning. Later, after retiring from the Air Force, he returned to the area and became a Simulator Instructor for USAir.

Nick was known for his great sense of humor and his tireless dedication to family and friends. As a man of faith, he attended S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Aliquippa and the Church of the Living Christ in Bridgewater, and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. We thank him for his service.

He was preceded to glory by his wife, Doris Ann Plodinec, and will be dearly missed by his brother, Ronald Plodinec; sisters-in-law, Christine Erhardt and Patricia Bowron; brother-in-law, Greg Bowron; sister-in-law, Vivian Zdranik and nephews, Michael Zdranik II, Peter Zdranik and Peter's wife, Danielle Zdranik.

As we honor Nick's life and spirit, share a smile, share a joke, share a memory. Nick is surely smiling today, happy in his journey, joyful in his destination.

Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19, a limited viewing will be held Monday November 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa., 15061, where a private blessing service will take place Tuesday, with Fr. Michael Polosky, officiating.

Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver PA. There will be no further activities after the interment.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved