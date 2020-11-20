Nicholas S. Plodinec III,Air Force Lt. Colonel, RetiredBeaverNicholas S. Plodinec III, Air Force Lt. Colonel, Retired, of Beaver, answered the loving call of our Holy Father, passing peacefully on November 17, 2020, at the age of 81.A graduate of Aliquippa High School, Nick went on to attend Valley Forge Military Academy and graduate from West Point, later earning a Master's Degree as well.Nick had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed performing through-out his life. While in the West Point Glee Club he was honored to perform at Gen. MacArthur's birthday party at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, march in JFK's Inauguration Parade, and sing on the Ed Sullivan Show.Shortly after graduation he married the love of his life, Doris Ann Zdranik, and they shared their adventures and passions with his postings in Asia and around the United States, including a stay in Newport, Rhode Island. As a pilot for the Kissinger Team, he flew multiple overseas missions.Another passion was teaching. He served as an Officer Instructor at the Naval War College and also was honored to include JFK, Jr. and Oliver North among his students at other institutions of higher learning. Later, after retiring from the Air Force, he returned to the area and became a Simulator Instructor for USAir.Nick was known for his great sense of humor and his tireless dedication to family and friends. As a man of faith, he attended S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Aliquippa and the Church of the Living Christ in Bridgewater, and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. We thank him for his service.He was preceded to glory by his wife, Doris Ann Plodinec, and will be dearly missed by his brother, Ronald Plodinec; sisters-in-law, Christine Erhardt and Patricia Bowron; brother-in-law, Greg Bowron; sister-in-law, Vivian Zdranik and nephews, Michael Zdranik II, Peter Zdranik and Peter's wife, Danielle Zdranik.As we honor Nick's life and spirit, share a smile, share a joke, share a memory. Nick is surely smiling today, happy in his journey, joyful in his destination.Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19, a limited viewing will be held Monday November 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa., 15061, where a private blessing service will take place Tuesday, with Fr. Michael Polosky, officiating.Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver PA. There will be no further activities after the interment.