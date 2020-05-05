Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Nick F. "Babe" Watach

Nick F. 'Babe' Watach

Fair Oaks

Nick F. "Babe" Watach, 89, of Fair Oaks, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home.

Born October 18, 1930, in Ambridge, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Elko Watach. He was retired from Armco Steel, a member of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, UNA and a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Papinchak Watach; one son, Richard Watach, Fair Oaks; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Frank Simoni, Moon Twp.; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) Simoni and Christopher Simoni, all of Orlando, Fla.; and one sister, Christine Brunner, Ambridge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Joe and John Watach and one sister, Frannie Klimko.

A private family viewing and service were held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Fr. Michael Polosky officiated. Interment followed at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 5, 2020
