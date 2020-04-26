|
Nick R.
Sambol Sr.
Aliquippa
Nick R. Sambol, Sr., 78, of Aliquippa, passed away April 22, 2020.
He was born September 14, 1941, in Aliquippa, and was the son of the late Paul and Claire Sambol. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Carol Sambol and a brother, Paul Sambol, who is presumed deceased but is M.I.A. in Korea.
Nick retired from Lucci Cabinets. Upon his retirement, he began working with his son and grandson installing tile at his son Nick's business. Nick liked old cars and enjoyed attending car cruises to see different types of vehicles.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen "Kelly" (Kelly) Sambol who will always love him; their family, Nick and Lisa Sambol, Jr. , Terri Presto, Matthew Mazza, Joyce Mazza and John Mazza; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie' and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be any visitation. A service honoring Nick's life will be held later.
Arrangements were with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020