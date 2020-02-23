|
|
Nikki Lynn
Sallis
Midland
It is with a heavy heart that we had to bid Nikki Lynn Sallis a farewell on February 19, 2020. If anyone was ever in need of a loving touch, a big heart, and an embrace that warms the soul; you had to look no further than Nikki. She was a mother to many and had an open-door policy that made a person never want to leave home.
Though we say good-bye, the memories will live on in the hearts of her doting husband, Sam Sallis Jr.; devoted daughter, Jamie Briggs; and dashing sons, Christopher Briggs, Jason Briggs, and Nicolas Sallis. Her stepchildren were no less important to her and included Samuel Sallis, Tina Tookes, Lynette Wilder, and Robert (Bobby) Oravitz. We can't leave out the loves of her life in the form of her grandchildren, Marcus Hightowner, Alessardra Briggs, Destiny Briggs, Angelina Briggs, Melony Briggs, Christopher Briggs Jr., Davonne Stampley, Chelsea Murray, Roseanna Briggs, Eliana Briggs, Elijah Briggs, Isaiah Briggs, Jeremiah Briggs, James Briggs, and the baby of them all, Desiree Briggs. The compendium of love would be never ending, so we will acknowledge all the great-grandchildren, friends, and family that have been touched by her heart.
We would like to extend an invitation to those who would like to share in celebrating her life at the Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center located at 6349 Tuscarawas Road, Industry. The gathering with take place February 24 at 9 a.m. and conclude with a memorial at 11 a.m.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020