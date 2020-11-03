1/1
NIKOLA "NICK" SUDAR
Nikola 'Nick' Sudar

Ohioville

Nikola 'Nick' Sudar, 82, of Ohioville, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

Born January 3, 1938 in Potplaninsko Selo, Barilovic, Croatia, he was the son of the late Djuro and Stana Sedlar Sudar. In 1953, he moved to Belgrade, Serbia, where he attended technical school for office machine repair. After living for 2 years in Geneva, Switzerland, Nick arrived in Midland, Pennsylvania in January 1964, to achieve the American Dream. He was employed at Brown's Typewriter in Beaver Falls. In 1971, Nick opened Standard Typewriter and Office Equipment in New Brighton which he operated for 49 years.

Nick was a faithful member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Midland, where he served as Church Board President from 2006 to 2017. He was also a member of the American Yugoslav Club, Midland having served as Vice-President; the Union Lodge No. 259 F. & A.M. New Brighton; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite - Valley of New Castle Consistory; Syria Shriners of Cheswick; American Serbian Eastern Rite Brothers and the New Brighton Rotary Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Sudar, brother, Djuro Sudar and sister, Mila Kukulj.

Nick is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Scott Mansfield, Apex, North Carolina; a sister, Dragica Sudar, Putinci, Serbia; special cousins, Kathleen Smallwood and Monaca and Mary Murtha, Ambridge; many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and Kumovi whom he loved.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where a Pomen (Blessing Service) will be held at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted by the Very Rev. Fr. Dejan Barac, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland. Interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church - Capitol Improvement Fund, 30 10th Street, Midland, PA 15059 or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Good Samaritan Hospice (In-Home and Cabot) for their wonderful and compassionate care they provided Nick, especially Jessica, Vickie and Debbie.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
