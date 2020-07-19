Nina Rosina (Mahon) Sharrer Pepper



Formerly of Aliquippa and Beaver Falls



Nina R. (Mahon) Pepper, 98, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Aliquippa and Beaver Falls, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



Born March 8, 1922, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late William Delmer and Nina (Murphy) Mahon. Nina was a graduate of Aliquippa High School, Class of 1939 and a graduate of Franco Beauty Academy where she later became a teacher. She was a member of the First Reformed Presbyterian Church on Darlington Road in Patterson Township. Nina was an employee at St. Joseph Lead Company from 1942 - 1950 and she was the owner of the Nina Sharrer Beauty Shoppe in Patterson Township. Nina met many friends through her church, work career, and in later years throughout her years of traveling to Florida. Her greatest joy in life was being with her loved ones and serving the Lord.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jay W. Sharrer; her loving daughter, Jan Sharrer Davis; her second husband, Gordon F. Pepper; three sisters, Jane Kanfush, Florence Morgan and Audrey Gayle Trasport; one brother, William (Bill) Delmer Mahon; daughter-in-law, Sheila Pepper; and son-in-law, Ralph Davis.



Nina is survived by her one son and daughter-in-law, Jay William Sharrer and his wife Carol, Lehigh Acres, Fla.; three grandchildren, Nicole Sharrer, Enon Valley, Pa.; Jay Kenneth Sharrer, Rector, Pa.; and Lauren Davis, Fredricksburg, Va.; and one great-grandson, Eric Stone; one great-granddaughter, Lily Sharrer; two stepsons, Gordon Pepper and Steve (Jeni) Pepper, Ontario, Canada, and their children and grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



Nina (Deda as known by her family) will be fondly remembered for her calm and understanding way, her loving, kind and fun personality, her ability to laugh at most anything and her continuing desire for all to come to know Jesus.



A Celebration of Life, welcoming all who knew Nina will be announced at a later time.



