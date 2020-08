Nora Lou (Crossley) ClarkNew BrightonNora Lou (Crossley) Clark, 91, of New Brighton, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.Born March 10, 1929, in New Brighton, a daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Connor) Crossley. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of New Brighton where she was a former deaconess.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Chuck Ramer, New Brighton; granddaughter, Lisa Kryder, New Brighton; grandson, Matthew (Amanda) Ramer, Chippewa Twp.; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Addison and Ethan; two sisters-in-law, Alberta Clark, New Galilee and Joanne Clark, Patterson Twp., and special niece, Janet DeCarlo and family.Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com , the Rev. Bob Goossen will officiate.Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.