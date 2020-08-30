1/1
Nora Lou (Crossley) Clark
Nora Lou (Crossley) Clark

New Brighton

Nora Lou (Crossley) Clark, 91, of New Brighton, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.

Born March 10, 1929, in New Brighton, a daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Connor) Crossley. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of New Brighton where she was a former deaconess.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Chuck Ramer, New Brighton; granddaughter, Lisa Kryder, New Brighton; grandson, Matthew (Amanda) Ramer, Chippewa Twp.; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Addison and Ethan; two sisters-in-law, Alberta Clark, New Galilee and Joanne Clark, Patterson Twp., and special niece, Janet DeCarlo and family.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, the Rev. Bob Goossen will officiate.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
