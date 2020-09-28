1/1
Norma B. (Visokey) Mesko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma B. (Visokey) Mesko

Baden

Norma B. (Visokey) Mesko, age 78, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born January 11, 1942, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Visokey.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward D. Mesko.

She is survived by her loving sons, Dennis (Tammi) Mesko of Rochester and David (Sally) Mesko of Winter Garden, Fla.; grandmother of Josh (Kelly), Chassidy (Jordan) and Krista (Lucas), and Chad and Cassie Mesko; great-grandmother of Riley, Isabella, Grace, Harper, Kash and Maxwell; sister of Norman "Lefty" Visokey, Arthur Visokey and the late Janice McCoy and Nancy Pugh.

Friends invited Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved