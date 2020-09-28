Norma B. (Visokey) MeskoBadenNorma B. (Visokey) Mesko, age 78, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.Born January 11, 1942, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Visokey.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward D. Mesko.She is survived by her loving sons, Dennis (Tammi) Mesko of Rochester and David (Sally) Mesko of Winter Garden, Fla.; grandmother of Josh (Kelly), Chassidy (Jordan) and Krista (Lucas), and Chad and Cassie Mesko; great-grandmother of Riley, Isabella, Grace, Harper, Kash and Maxwell; sister of Norman "Lefty" Visokey, Arthur Visokey and the late Janice McCoy and Nancy Pugh.Friends invited Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.