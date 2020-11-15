Norma Jean (Lawrence)DavisRochesterNorma Jean (Lawrence) Davis, 90, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020.She was born on July 13, 1930, in Beaver County, the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Lawrence.She is survived by her loving children, Deborah Lordo and her husband, Robert, Donald Duchene and his wife, Bonnie, Denis Duchene and his wife, Cindy, and David Duchene. She was the sister of Helen Siget, Herbert Lawrence and the late Edie McCreary. She is also survived by many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Norma was an avid member of Silver Sneakers at the YMCA at New Brighton, attending daily. She spent most summers camping at Pymatuning. She enjoyed walks on the beach at her summer home in Youpon Beach, N.C.At her request, no services were held. Private interment was held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.All of our lives were better because she was a part of them.