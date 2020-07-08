1/
NORMA JEAN (WRIGHT) DEVINCENTIS
Norma Jean (Wright)

DeVincentis

New Brighton

Norma Jean (Wright) DeVincentis, 73, of New Brighton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, gaining her personal independence from a difficult struggle with several health issues.

Born March 29, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle (Grimm) and Earl W. Wright. Norma Jean, aka "Sis", was a lifelong resident of her childhood home on Oak Hill.

Norma loved people. She loved helping people, was always generous, thoughtful and considerate of others and would put everyone before her own needs. She spent her life dedicated to helping people in her career in Public Relations, for The Medical Center of Beaver County, for over 40 years. She continued her public service through volunteer work and served on the board for the American Cancer Society, organizing local fundraising events, for many years. Upon her retirement, she continued to volunteer her time at the Beaver Area Heritage Museum and enjoyed being involved. She and her daughter became Master Gardeners together, graduating in the class of 2014. She looked forward to making new friendships and working in the gardens at Old Economy Village. She loved this project more than anything. It was beautiful and gave her a sense of peace. If Norma was not at work or with family, you would find her on the golf course. She loved to golf and was a member of the Heritage Valley Golf League for many years. The friendships she had were cherished.

Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Jodi Lyn DeVincentis, and son-in-law, Gale Helbling, of New Brighton. She is also survived by an older brother Tom, and his wife, Debbie; younger brother, Bob and his wife, Donna; two incredibly special cousins, Maxine Barnett and Brenda Halstead; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a former sister-in-law, who always held a special place in her heart.

Norma made friendships that lasted a lifetime. She was close with classmates from her Alma Mater and the Oak Hill kids she grew up with, along with many new friends along the way. Norma will be sadly missed by her loved ones. She meant the world to her daughter.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Norma's name to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association at 3582 Brodhead Road #201, Monaca, Pa, 15061.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
