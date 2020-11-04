1/1
Norma Jean Macaulay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Macaulay

Moon Township

Norma Jean Macaulay, of Moon Township, and formerly of Denver, Colorado, passed away October 23, 2020. Born in Ambridge, on October 21, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John DeStefano and Theresa Catalucci DeStefano.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel George Macaulay; her sister, Camille Palombo, and Camille's husband, Louis Palombo Sr.; and her nephew, Louis Palombo Jr.

Norma Jean, a graduate of Ambridge High School Class of 1947 grew up in Ambridge where her mother owned and operated Theresa's Meat Market on 11th Street and Beaver Road for many years. She did office work for the government for 10 years. She and her husband, Mac, raised English Golden Retrievers and they participated in numerous shows in the western part of the country, raising a champion.

She is survived by one uncle, Bernie Catalucci of Patterson Heights, and her niece, Rosanne Boswell with whom she resided in Wilmington, N.C., at the end of her life. She is survived also by six of her sister's children, Danny Palombo, David Palombo, Maria Kolick, Lisa Holtz, Roseann Boswell, and Paul Palombo, as well as Bernie's children, her cousins, Brian Catalucci, Norman Catalucci, Jeff Catalucci, Lisa Hill, and Jeannine LaFebvre.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, from where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved