Norma Jean MacaulayMoon TownshipNorma Jean Macaulay, of Moon Township, and formerly of Denver, Colorado, passed away October 23, 2020. Born in Ambridge, on October 21, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John DeStefano and Theresa Catalucci DeStefano.She was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel George Macaulay; her sister, Camille Palombo, and Camille's husband, Louis Palombo Sr.; and her nephew, Louis Palombo Jr.Norma Jean, a graduate of Ambridge High School Class of 1947 grew up in Ambridge where her mother owned and operated Theresa's Meat Market on 11th Street and Beaver Road for many years. She did office work for the government for 10 years. She and her husband, Mac, raised English Golden Retrievers and they participated in numerous shows in the western part of the country, raising a champion.She is survived by one uncle, Bernie Catalucci of Patterson Heights, and her niece, Rosanne Boswell with whom she resided in Wilmington, N.C., at the end of her life. She is survived also by six of her sister's children, Danny Palombo, David Palombo, Maria Kolick, Lisa Holtz, Roseann Boswell, and Paul Palombo, as well as Bernie's children, her cousins, Brian Catalucci, Norman Catalucci, Jeff Catalucci, Lisa Hill, and Jeannine LaFebvre.Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, from where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m.