Norma K. Keiser

East Palestine, Ohio

Norma K. Keiser, 85, passed away September 16, 2020, at the Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

Norma was born November 17, 1934, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Harold and Kate Hemenway Waters.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 575 in Washingtonville. Norma worked as an X-Ray Tech for Valley Internal Medicine for 27 years prior to her retirement. She was a prolific writer of stories and poetry, and had several pieces published.

Norma is survived by six children, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Keiser, whom she married February 27, 1956 and passed away December 2, 2014. She also was preceded by a brother and a sister as well as three grandchildren.

A family eulogy was given on Saturday with a Funeral Mass followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine, Ohio, with Father David Misbrener serving as celebrant. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine, Ohio.

LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME, 644 E. Main St., East Palestine, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
