Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman E. Lintz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman E. Lintz Obituary
Norman E. Lintz

Monaca

Norman E. Lintz, 92, of Monaca, passed away May 19, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Hospital Beaver.

Born August 29, 1927, in Rochester, he was the last surviving child of the late Michael and Frieda (Kommel) Lintz, and the husband of the late Dorothy E. (Savot) Lintz.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Chuck, and sisters, Viola and Juanita.

A devout Christian, Norman was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Monaca. He was a retired steel worker and ran his own television repair business, working both jobs while raising his family.

Norman will be sadly missed by his children and family, Terry Lintz and wife Janice of Papillion, Neb., Susan Lintz of Monaca, and David Lintz and wife Joan of Binghamton, N.Y.; granddaughter, Brandy and husband Tom Colgrove of Papillion, Neb.; grandson, Michael Lintz and wife Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alena and Bryson of Pinehurst, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman epitomized a caring, God-fearing, selfless life and is resting now in God's love.

A small, family-only graveside service was held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

If donations in Norman's memory are desired, please send to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Avenue in Monaca.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -