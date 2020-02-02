|
Norman E. Samek
Formerly of New Brighton
Norman E. Samek, 99, formerly of New Brighton, passed away quietly at his residence in Enon Valley on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Norma always had a positive attitude about life. He always had a big smile on his face and made everybody laugh. "Keep on Smiling" he told everyone.
He was born on July 14, 1920, in Beaver, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Samek. Norman served in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific, as an air-craft mechanic. He retired from the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority.
Norman was preceded in death by his son, Larry E. Samek, 2010; his wife, Geraldine Samek, 2012; his brothers Richard L Samek and Paul J. Samek and his sister, Katheryn Psik.
Norman is survived by his grandson, Joseph Samek; his granddaughter, Nicole Sallmen; his sister-in-law, Shirley Murphy; his great grandchildren, Gorjalyn Sallmen, Richard Sallmen, Jacob Elder and Nicoli Kamzelski; all of his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Norman's nephew, Ed Samek; Lisa and Robert Joseph; the visiting nurses from Gallagher Hospice and a very special friend, Diana Reed.
As per Norman's request there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements were handled by HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER. Norman's final resting place will be at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020