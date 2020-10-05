Norman E. West
South Beaver Township
Norman E. West, 100, of South Beaver Township, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, while under the compassionate care of the staff at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born October 13, 1919, in New Brighton, son of the late Howard and Zella Mae (Grimes) West. Norman proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired after 41 years of service with Babcock and Wilcox.
He enjoyed the outdoors often visiting the family camp in Marienville, Pa., to go hunting. Norman also was an avid bowler and was active in a bowling league in Lady Lake, Fla., where he spent the winter months. Norman was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge of New Brighton, Union Lodge #259 F.&A.M.; a 32nd Degree Mason, Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle. Norman was a member of First United Methodist Church, New Brighton.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; two sisters, Hazel Mae Hill and Jean Schwartz; and daughter-in-law, Sandra L. (Werner) West.
Norman is survived by his wife, Lenora Mae (Rose-Rossman) West; one son, Howard E. West, Chippewa Township; two stepdaughters, Karen (Joseph) Ruby, Tionesta, Pa., and Gaye (William) Herr, Port Richey, Fla.; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Clayton, Bridgewater.
In honor of his wishes, cremation arrangements are by SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., with niche placement to be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. The immediate family gathered for a private service.
