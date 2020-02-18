Home

Moon Township

O. Roy Cowder passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Roy was a jack-of-all trades, but especially enjoyed building and woodworking. He also enjoyed bird watching and spending time with his buddy Teddy, his beloved cat.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cowder; children, Amy Cowder, David Cowder and Jeremy Cowder; grandson, Landon Cowder; sisters, Cindy McLarren, Rosemarie Pearce, Yvonne Condon (Bill), Jeannie Hughney (Phil) and Kay Townsend; and brothers, Mark Cowder, Dennis Cowder (Cathy), Matthew Cowder and Aaron Cowder (Shelley), along with many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Roy will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, 2270 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, on Wednesday February 19 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's name may be made to Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090; , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241; or Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 18, 2020
