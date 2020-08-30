Olga P. Tronzo
New Brighton
Olga P. Tronzo, 96, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 29, 1923, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Angelo J. and Mary D. (Iorio) Palombo. Olga graduated from New Brighton High School in 1942, and then worked for Bell Atlantic for 40 years as a long-distance operator. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, New Brighton and for the last few years, she worshiped at Christ Presbyterian Church in America, Chippewa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Tronzo, and two brothers, August and Erminio Palombo.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Tronzo, Beaver Falls and Mark Tronzo, New Brighton, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
One of Olga's greatest joys was spending time with her family, and one of her favorite pastimes was reading. Until a few years ago, she was reading about five library books every week, especially biographical and historical titles. While she was still able, she read the Bible every day. On TV, she liked classic movies, true crime shows, quirky detective shows like "Columbo" and inspirational shows such as Billy Graham.
Friends and family will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
. A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, Fr. Bob Miller, officiating. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Olga's favorite charities, The Salvation Army or Compassion International, a charity that helps children living in poverty around the world.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.