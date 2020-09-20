1/1
Olive Grace (Boyd) Moore
Olive Grace (Boyd) Moore

Monaca

Olive Grace (Boyd) Moore, 91, of Monaca, known to her friends as "Gracie" and Mom to everyone, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. Heaven gained another beautiful angel.

Born in Beaver on February 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Sarah Elizabeth (Holt) Boyd. She was retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Andrew, and Seraphine and also her son, Robert James McGaffick who died on July 10, 2020.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Linda, Holly, Debbie, and Carol. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and another one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memory, along with numerous other special family members and many friends that were near and dear to her heart.

She will be remembered for her kind and caring heart always ready to give smiles and hugs to anyone who walked through her door. She meant so much to so many people. She will always be "our sunshine." Mom was our ring leader and our lives will never be the same.

Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Valley, Beaver for her care during her time there. They were awesome.

As per her wishes and due to COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
