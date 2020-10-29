1/1
OVIDIO AVOLIO
Ovidio Avolio

Aliquippa

Ovidio Avolio, 92, of Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Lakeview Personal Care Home.

Born June 10, 1928, in Pacentro, Italy, a son of the late Guiseppe and Adela (Lucci) Avolio, he attended St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.

Mr. Avolio was a retired employee of Blawnox Steel and North Star Transfer. He was a talented gardener who was very proud of his tomatoes, peppers, and his lawn.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Antonetta (Centofanti) Avolio; a son, David (Cathy) Traficanti; his grandson, Zachary, who he adored; his sisters-in-law, Iole, Lina, and Eva Avolio; many loving nieces and nephews, and two daughters, Josie and Joanne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Rosaria and Gaetano Marchionda and four brothers and a sister-in-law, Leo and Maria Avolio, Pasquale Avolio, Guido Avolio, and Armando Avolio.

Honoring his wishes, friends will be received Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

The family would like to thank Beaver Elder Care and Lakeview Personal Care Center, especially, Ronna, Michelle and Jackie for all their kindness and loving care.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
