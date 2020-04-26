Home

Pamela A. Solvay


1954 - 2020
Pamela A. Solvay Obituary
Pamela A. Solvay

Moon Township

Pamela A. Solvay, 66, a dedicated Bon Meade Elementary school teacher who was loved by her students and a life-long resident of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband beside her on Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born in Pittsburgh on March 2, 1954, one of two children to the late Theodore and Ann (Lesko) Telep.

She will be forever missed and cherished by her husband of 10 years, Robert McGinley. Pamela was the loving sister to the late Larry Telep; loving sister-in-law to Lapita Telep and her four children, Sandra, Stephanie, Larissa, and Nicolas; stepmother to Connie McGinley and David (Virginia) McGinley; step-grandmother to Gavin; "pet mom" to Cookie, the cat and her favorite cat, the late Danny.

Pamela was a member of Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church and PSEA. She was an avid reader and obtained her PhD in education from the University of Pittsburgh. Pamela loved her students and teaching. Whenever Robert and Pamela were out and about, and one of her students happened to see her, she was greeted with huge hugs. Pamela touched many lives and had a huge heart.

Due to COVID-19, Pamela will have a private graveside service at Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Pamela's name to either Animal Friends or the M.S. Society.

Arrangements by COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
