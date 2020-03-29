|
Pamela Sue Reich
Chippewa
Pamela Sue Reich, 70, of Chippewa, formerly of Beaver, passed away suddenly at CuraHealth, Heritage Valley, Beaver, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born April 2, 1949, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lois Perkins and had been a resident of Chippewa the past 20 years. Pam graduated in 1967 from Beaver Area High School and later, went on to earn a Speech and English Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired after a long career as an educator, having taught at Blackhawk, Beaver Falls, and the Community College of Beaver County.
Pam was a faithful member of the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls, and formerly, Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver, where she served as an ordained Elder and was a co-founder of The Ladle Soup Kitchen in Ambridge. She taught Bible Studies for many years and was involved with running the youth groups and directing the plays at both Steffin Hill and Park Presbyterian Churches. She loved watching baseball, especially watching her sons and grandkids play, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates, and she loved to travel especially to Wales and England. She loved playing games, going to the movies and laughing with her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles G. Reich; twin sons, Rev. Ian (Martha) Leyda, Beaver and Christopher (Kerri Nicoll) Leyda, Williamstown, Mass.; two brothers, Wayne (Michelle) Perkins, Fallston, and Patrick Perkins, Center Twp. and five cherished grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Malcolm, Evie and Maggie Leyda.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was a brother, Dale "Woody" Perkins.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Beaver Cemetery by her Pastor Reverend James Salyers. A memorial service will be held at the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church and announced at a later date. Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made if desired to the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, 2000 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA or to The Ladle, c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 1320 Church Street, Old Economy, Ambridge, PA.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020