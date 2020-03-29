Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA REICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA SUE REICH


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA SUE REICH Obituary
Pamela Sue Reich

Chippewa

Pamela Sue Reich, 70, of Chippewa, formerly of Beaver, passed away suddenly at CuraHealth, Heritage Valley, Beaver, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born April 2, 1949, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lois Perkins and had been a resident of Chippewa the past 20 years. Pam graduated in 1967 from Beaver Area High School and later, went on to earn a Speech and English Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired after a long career as an educator, having taught at Blackhawk, Beaver Falls, and the Community College of Beaver County.

Pam was a faithful member of the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls, and formerly, Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver, where she served as an ordained Elder and was a co-founder of The Ladle Soup Kitchen in Ambridge. She taught Bible Studies for many years and was involved with running the youth groups and directing the plays at both Steffin Hill and Park Presbyterian Churches. She loved watching baseball, especially watching her sons and grandkids play, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates, and she loved to travel especially to Wales and England. She loved playing games, going to the movies and laughing with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles G. Reich; twin sons, Rev. Ian (Martha) Leyda, Beaver and Christopher (Kerri Nicoll) Leyda, Williamstown, Mass.; two brothers, Wayne (Michelle) Perkins, Fallston, and Patrick Perkins, Center Twp. and five cherished grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Malcolm, Evie and Maggie Leyda.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was a brother, Dale "Woody" Perkins.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Beaver Cemetery by her Pastor Reverend James Salyers. A memorial service will be held at the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church and announced at a later date. Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made if desired to the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, 2000 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA or to The Ladle, c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 1320 Church Street, Old Economy, Ambridge, PA.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -