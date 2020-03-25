Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Resources
More Obituaries for Pansy Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pansy Jones Burton


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pansy Jones Burton Obituary
Pansy Jones Burton

Freedom

Pansy Jones Burton, 87, of Freedom, passed away Monday, March 22, 2020, at her home.

Born June 26, 1932, in Orange Burg County, S.C., a daughter of the late Marion and Alice Carson Jones, she was a former employee with the Pennsylvania Railroad. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Freedom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley M. Burton Sr., 2012; four sisters, Alvilda Jones, Fannie Zimmerman, Martha Jones, and Alice Britt; two brothers, Rome and Marion Jones; and two nieces, Catherine Sykes and Margie Cobb.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Wesley M. Jr. and Charese Burton, Hopewell; five grandchildren, Shayla Dalton Franco and her husband Isaac, San Diego, Calif.; Antoine Burton and his wife, Caitlyn, West Hollywood, Calif.; Quentin Burton, Long Beach, Calif.; Chase Goode, Oxnard, Calif.; and Elyse Myers and her husband, Christopher, Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Kaedyn Goode, Bixler Myers, Sophia Franco and Josiah Franco; two sisters, Gloria Brown, Saint George, S.C., and Thelma Glover, Washington, D.C.; a beloved niece, Mary Jane Gilliam, Ambridge; and several other nieces and nephews.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions for health safety, the family will have no public visitation and a private committal service will be held Friday in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom. Officiating will be Minister Cicero Lassiter. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences by sending a card to the family or donating to the .

Arrangements are by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pansy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -