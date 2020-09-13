1/
Patricia A. "Patty" (Zelenak) Biskup
Patricia A.

'Patty' (Zelenak) Biskup

Center Township

Patricia A. "Patty" (Zelenak) Biskup, 69, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (McGuire) Zelenak of Hopewell Township.

Patty is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dennis; two sons, Michael (Belicia) Biskup and Mark (Heather) Biskup; five grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Charlie, Chase and Elly; two brothers, Robert G. Zelenak, Jr. and Michael Zelenak; two nieces, Marie (Patrick) Hickmann, and Rhonda Biskup; two nephews, Ronnie Biskup and Cory (Lenka) Zelenak; a great-nephew, "B"; a sister-in-law, Carol Biskup; and "the Louise to her Thelma", close friend, Anne Fleming.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Biskup, as well as many aunts and uncles.

Patty was formerly employed by ARCO Federal Credit Union, and later retired after more than 15 years as a preschool assistant at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Hopewell Township. She was an avid shopper who loved to hunt for a yard sale bargain and gamble the slots at the casino. Her macaroni salad was a family favorite and everyone loved her Texas sheet cake and buckeye recipes. She was a warm and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend who loved her family as deeply as they loved her.

A Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patty's memory to the Sturge-Weber Foundation to help find a cure for Patty's grandson, Chase.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
