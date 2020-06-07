Patricia A. MolterWhite TownshipPatricia A. Molter, 82, of White Twp. passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.She was born on July 24, 1937, in New Brighton to the late Elmer B. and Esther Mae (Bowman) Molter. She graduated from New Brighton High School and attended Garfield Business Institute. She was employed by Republic Steel, Beaver Falls for 6 years and Babcocks and Wilcox for 25 years in their accounting department, retiring in 1985. After retirement she worked another 10 years in the Beaver County Courthouse, Register of Wills Office as a Second Deputy, retiring a second time in 2000.Patty was a genealogist for over 50 years putting together her family tree. She enjoyed bowling, camping and was an avid reader.She was a member of St. Monica Parish and a former member of Christ the Divine Teacher, Chippewa Twp. She was one of the original members of the church choir and a past member of their Ladies Guild and Very Special People (VSP).She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, David J. and Pam Molter, Pittsburgh; two nieces, Janet Newbrough, W.Va. and Beth Ann Teman, and her husband, Jay, Ga.; a nephew, Stephen Molter, Pittsburgh and Margaret O'Neill, who was like a sister to her.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Byron Molter and Harold M. Molter.A visitation and Blessing service were held Wednesday evening for family with Father William Schwartz officiating.Private interment was in Beaver Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.