Patricia A.
'Patty' Shorak
Ohioville
Patty Shorak, of Ohioville, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was 85 years old.
Born in Midland, June 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Susie A. Milovich Perenovich.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Shorak; dear mother of Norina (Tom) Zvonek and Eli (Sharon) Shorak; loving grandmother "Baba" of Vincent Gronek, Asa Shorak, and Erica Shorak; great-grandmother of Myles Gronek; beloved sister of Ethel (Michael) Radella, Max (Kathy) Perenovich, and the late Rodney (Peggy) Perenovich; also many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and kumovi.
A lifetime area resident, Patty graduated from Midland High School and was very active for many years in both Midland Serbian Church organizations and Midland Serbian Club activities. She was especially dedicated to youth organizations and was part of an amazing crew that catered events for years at the Serbian Club.
Services are being held privately and burial will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midland Serbian Club Scholarship Committee, 520 Midland Avenue, Midland, PA 15059 or the Carnegie Free Library of Midland, 61 9th Street, Midland, PA 15059.
Arrangements handled by the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester. Online condolences can be shared at www.Saul-Gabauer.com