PATRICIA A. (HOLIC) SULLIVAN
Patricia A. (Holic) Sullivan

New Brighton

Patricia A. (Holic) Sullivan, 61, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Patty was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Holic. She was a 1977 graduate of Monaca High School and had previously been employed as a data processor at Westinghouse Corporation and later at Communifax and True Sense (M.S.P.). Patty enjoyed many years of camping and fishing with her husband at their summer home in Shady Acres, Linesville, PA. She was known for her cooking and baking skills for every delicious dish you could imagine.

Patty is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mike Sullivan of New Brighton; her brother, Bill (Amy) Holic of River Grove, Illinois; her sister, Linda Holic of Monaca and her nephew, Bill (Katy) Holic of Peru in South America, as well as several cousins.

There will be no visitation or services per Patty's wishes.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff in the CCU unit of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland during this most difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
