Patricia 'Pat' Ann Gishbaugher
Formerly of Darlington
Patricia 'Pat' Ann Gishbaugher, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida on February 27, 2020.
Pat was born May 12, 1928 in Darlington, Pa. to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Goll) Gishbaugher. She received her first communion at St. Rose Church in Cannelton, Pa. and graduated from Darlington High School in May of 1946. In August of that same year, Pat was accepted into the Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Foreshadowing an extraordinary career, on her 21st birthday, Pat was awarded 'Best all-around Nurse' at her graduation ceremony in 1949. Pat continued nursing in Sewickley through the 1950's.
As U.S. involvement in the Vietnam conflict escalated, she answered her nation's call to service in February 1962 by joining the United States Air Force Reserve. Pat served in the Pittsburgh-based 33rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as a commissioned flight nurse for more than 12 years, shuttling sick and injured from bases in Germany and Japan back to the U.S., eventually obtaining the rank Major.
Later, Pat pivoted her medical career to care for the mentally ill and disabled. After serving the Pittsburgh community for more than 30 years, she was ultimately appointed the position of Western Regional Commissioner for Mental Retardation for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1982. Immensely dedicated to her profession, Pat never married.
Her legacy lives on in the dozens of nieces and nephews who remember Aunt Pat for her elegance, staunch service-before-self approach to the community and as the lioness of all Gishbaugher's in need.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. in CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Reverend Robert Saul will be officiating.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020