Patricia Ann Matiko
Workman Sloan
Raccoon Township
Patricia Ann Matiko Workman Sloan, of Raccoon Twp., passed away on September 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on December 12, 1947, in Portage, Pa., daughter of the late John and Ethel (Bruce) Matiko.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Sloan, and her three brothers, Ronald (Sonny) Matiko, Raymond Matiko and James Matiko.
She is survived by her three children, John (Mitzi) Workman, Kimberly (Mark) Phillips, and Cynthia (Ronald) Matiko; five grandchildren, Sherri and Robert Dwyer, Brooke and Christian Workman and Damon Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Cora (Workman) Campbell; two sisters, Margaret Bethel and Dorothy Ray, along with her cousins and caregivers, Jim and Shirley Bruce, Kiersten, Gracie, and Allie and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Raccoon Twp., with a luncheon to follow. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Rich Herbster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, Fetchin/Speicher Family Relay For Life
, www.relayforlife.org/.bradysrunpa