Patricia Ann (Pat) Matthews
Patricia Ann (Pat) Matthews

Brighton Township

Patricia Ann (Pat) Matthews, beloved wife of the late Martin H. Matthews, left this earth at home, Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Born April 24, 1936, in the former Rochester General Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Blinn. A long-time member of the Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver, Pat was an ordained Deacon and member of the Chancel Choir. She also held several offices on the executive board for the former Park Church Women's Association. While raising their son, Pat served on the Vanport School PTA Board, and as secretary/treasurer of Cub Scout Pack 499. An employee of the former Babcock & Wilcox Co., Beaver Falls, Pat retired as a part-time employee of Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver.

Pat is survived by her son, Mark M. Matthews, Pittsburgh; a brother-in-law, David Matthews, Chippewa Twp.; several cousins; long-time friends, Herman and Helen Krukenberg, and Christine Hyatt; along with many other friends, a host of wonderful neighbors, and a sister, Jeannette, East Hickory, Pa.

As per Pat's request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be conducted by her pastor, the Reverend Bob Goossen, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Park Presbyterian Church, Beaver. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a fellowship luncheon will be announced at a later date.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Park Presbyterian Church, 275 Commerce St., Beaver, PA 15009, or a charity of your choice.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
