Patricia Ann (Betts) McCaslin
Formerly of Baden
Patricia A. McCaslin, 81, died peacefully after a brief illness on October 8, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida. She was born November 17, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Delbert E. and Gertrude M. (Haas) Betts.
Patricia graduated from Penn Hills High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, Patricia worked for Mellon Bank. Upon marrying Charles D. McCaslin Jr. she became a homemaker and seamstress. The couple resided in Baden, Pa., for over 50 years. Patricia was a member of Baden United Methodist Church and participated in Busy Bees, bible study group, and United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. McCaslin, Jr.; her sister, Judith Bonzer; and nephew, Andrew Betts.
Surviving are her sister, Nancy Kosmala and her husband, Thomas, of Bradford Woods; her brother, Edward Betts and his wife, Debbie, of Plum; daughter, Kathleen Meteney and her husband, Timothy, of Darlington; son, Delbert McCaslin and his wife, Teri, of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Britney and Kristy Meteney and Blakeslee and Joshua Scutella; great-grandchildren, Lily, Augustina, and Imauri; niece, Jennifer Rihtarchik; and nephews, Michael and Mark Kosmala, and Matthew Betts.
Services will be held on October 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
. Interment will be at Coraopolis Cemetery, Coraopolis, Pa.
Those who wish to remember Patricia in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Baden United Methodist Church We Care Food Pantry and the Busy Bees.
Psalm 23.6: "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever."