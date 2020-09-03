1/
PATRICIA ANNE WOLFE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Wolfe

Hopewell Township

Patricia Anne Wolfe, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 15, 1930, in Monaca, she was a daughter of the late Hartley and Anna (Fogel) Reynolds. Mrs. Wolfe was employed as a Hopewell Township Crossing Guard from 1970 to 2000, and she was a devoted Hopewell Township Committee Woman for many years. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Church. Patricia loved traveling and going to the ocean. She was a beloved wife, mother and Mum Mum, who will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph C. Wolfe on July 2, 2020, and her brother Jack (Mary) Reynolds

Surviving are her children, Kathleen (John) Archer, Lori (Jose) Vega, Jon (Lori) Wolfe, Wendy (Rick) Caton, Tim (Darlene) Forrest and Cheri (Al) Bennett; her grandchildren, John Archer, Mark Archer, Aimee Archer Pashuta, Beth Liebler, Lisa Liebler, Jessica Wolfe Lundy, Hannah Wolfe, Dave Eiler, Andrew Eiler, Andrea Hernandez, Sara Willis and Amanda Boyd, as well as over twenty great grandchildren.

Honoring her wishes, all services will be private.

TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved