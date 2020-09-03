Patricia Anne Wolfe
Hopewell Township
Patricia Anne Wolfe, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 15, 1930, in Monaca, she was a daughter of the late Hartley and Anna (Fogel) Reynolds. Mrs. Wolfe was employed as a Hopewell Township Crossing Guard from 1970 to 2000, and she was a devoted Hopewell Township Committee Woman for many years. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Church. Patricia loved traveling and going to the ocean. She was a beloved wife, mother and Mum Mum, who will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph C. Wolfe on July 2, 2020, and her brother Jack (Mary) Reynolds
Surviving are her children, Kathleen (John) Archer, Lori (Jose) Vega, Jon (Lori) Wolfe, Wendy (Rick) Caton, Tim (Darlene) Forrest and Cheri (Al) Bennett; her grandchildren, John Archer, Mark Archer, Aimee Archer Pashuta, Beth Liebler, Lisa Liebler, Jessica Wolfe Lundy, Hannah Wolfe, Dave Eiler, Andrew Eiler, Andrea Hernandez, Sara Willis and Amanda Boyd, as well as over twenty great grandchildren.
Honoring her wishes, all services will be private.
