Patricia H. WildeNew Sewickley Twp.Patricia H. Wilde, 93, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away November 20, 2020, at UPMC Passavant, McCandless Twp.Born February 16, 1927, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Edna Ifft Hole. She was a former employee of the Armstrong Cork, Beaver Falls, but most of her life she was a homemaker and housewife. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls; a life member of the American Contract Bridge League and a member of the Happy Bunch Square Dance Club. Patricia loved playing card games and scrabble.She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Wilde Jr. in 2013 and two sisters, Nancy Hacko, and Marjorie Hole.She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael S. and Natalie (Blauser) Wilde, Mohnton, Pa. and James A. III, and Tracy (Alberts) Wilde, New Sewickley Twp.; four grandchildren, Matthew Wilde, Brett Torres, Haley Weidner and Ethan Wilde; one great grandson, Wyatt Wilde; a sister-in-law, Debbie Zima, Chicago Ill.; four nephews, Frank and Kenneth Hacko and Mark and Kurt Wilde, and a niece, Celia Wilde.Patricia's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.Inurnment will be at Grove Cemetery, New Brighton.The family wishes contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.The family wants to offer special thanks to the staff at Concordia Assisted Living, Mars, Pa. for the care and comfort given to our mother.