Patricia J. White



Freedom



Patricia J. White, 71, of Freedom, passed away on August 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.



She was the daughter of the late George and Sophia Marshall.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome White, and siblings, Howard, Denny, and Thomas Marshall.



She is survived by her children, James (Patience) White and Kimberly (Terry) Morrow; a brother, Bobby Marshall; grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, Anthony, Emily, Taylor, Joshua, and Colten; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Services were private.



Arrangements entrusted to POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez supervisor.



The family would like to thank Life Beaver and Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver for the excellent care of their mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store