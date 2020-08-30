Patricia Londino-Buck
Brighton Township
Patricia Londino-Buck, 77, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Watertown, N.Y., passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 31, 1943, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Orlando and Aquillina Londino. She had been a resident of Brighton Twp. the past 2 years. Patricia had owned real estate and rental units as well as having held a patent for an invention for medical compliance. In Watertown, she was a member of the SPCA and the Women's Shelter.
Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Oliver O. Buck III; two sons, Ron (Donna) Beadling, New Jersey, and Ollie (Tara) Buck, California; three daughters, Gina Marie, New Jersey; Michael Beadling, New York; and Harmony (John) Sharpless, Brighton Twp.; a brother, Anthony "Pete" (Theresa) Londino, New Jersey; two sisters, Maria (Vito) Covino, Pennsylvania, and Darlene (John) Beadling, New Jersey; 12 grandchildren, Jonathan, Ronald Jr., William, Sean, Mackenzie, Olivia, Jesse, Trinity, Austin, Sophia, Grace, and Augustus; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Adriana; and her mother-in-law, Freda Buck, Brighton Twp.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were two brothers, John and Lawrence Londino, and three sisters, Lorraine Izzo, Alana Palmer, and Denise "Chick" Londino.
As per her wishes, cremation services were conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic
. org