1/
Patricia Londino-Buck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Londino-Buck

Brighton Township

Patricia Londino-Buck, 77, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Watertown, N.Y., passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 31, 1943, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Orlando and Aquillina Londino. She had been a resident of Brighton Twp. the past 2 years. Patricia had owned real estate and rental units as well as having held a patent for an invention for medical compliance. In Watertown, she was a member of the SPCA and the Women's Shelter.

Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Oliver O. Buck III; two sons, Ron (Donna) Beadling, New Jersey, and Ollie (Tara) Buck, California; three daughters, Gina Marie, New Jersey; Michael Beadling, New York; and Harmony (John) Sharpless, Brighton Twp.; a brother, Anthony "Pete" (Theresa) Londino, New Jersey; two sisters, Maria (Vito) Covino, Pennsylvania, and Darlene (John) Beadling, New Jersey; 12 grandchildren, Jonathan, Ronald Jr., William, Sean, Mackenzie, Olivia, Jesse, Trinity, Austin, Sophia, Grace, and Augustus; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Adriana; and her mother-in-law, Freda Buck, Brighton Twp.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were two brothers, John and Lawrence Londino, and three sisters, Lorraine Izzo, Alana Palmer, and Denise "Chick" Londino.

As per her wishes, cremation services were conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic. org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved