Patricia Louise (Lantz) Hersh
Patricia Louise (Lantz) Hersh

Moon Township

Patricia Louise (Lantz) Hersh passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation.

Born April 14, 1927, in Harrison Twp., Pa., then moving to Oakmont, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Lantz. Pat graduated from Oakmont High School and received her Registered Nursing License in 1948.

She was an active member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church and a resident of Moon Township for 65 years.

Pat was preceded in death by E. Robert Hersh, her husband of 55 years; a brother, Harry Lantz; and sister, Jane Sexton.

Survivors include her son, R. Mark (Judi) Hersh of Clayton, Calif., and daughter, Robin (William) Napierski of Moon Township.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday 2 p.m. until time of prayer service at 4 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. A private family entombment will be held at Beaver Cemetery. Please wear your mask and follow social distancing.

Pat loved watching birds and other wildlife. Anytime you see a brilliant red cardinal, remember her with a heart-warming smile.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
