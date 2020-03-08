Home

Patricia Louise Smith

Patricia Louise Smith Obituary
Patricia Louise Smith

Formerly of Zelienople

Patricia Louise Smith, age 75, of Big Beaver Boro (New Galilee), formerly of Zelienople, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Brighton Twp.

Born March 17, 1944, in Portage, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard Lloyd and Renerva Jackson Jones. Patricia was retired from Costco in Cranberry Twp.

She is survived by her sons, Russell W. Smith of Fombell, Pa. and Michael W. Smith of Oregon; seven grandchildren and her sister, Sally Jo Harbison of Zelienople.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra J. Smith Davis; her brother, Richard Jones and grandson, Dustin S. Smith.

According to her wishes, there will be no viewing. A committal service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Twp., where she will be laid to rest by her parents.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family at www.boylanfuneral

services.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
