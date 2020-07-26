Patricia M.
Elkins
Ambridge
Patricia M. Elkins, 81, of Ambridge, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence.
Born June 29, 1939, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late John and Patricia Cleminson.
Patricia was a wonderful woman; she shared everything she had and welcomed everyone into her home. On holidays she always gave her friends and family somewhere to go and something to do. Patricia was a strong, direct, fun, loving person, who was always there for her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Robert Rock, Ray Rock, Cindy Roderick, and Barbara Eskew; brother, Bob (Barbara) Cleminson; sister-in-law, Darlene Cleminson and her family; special friends, Jackie
Stephens, Patty Lackovich and Tina and Mike; several nieces, including Mary and Helen; nephews, and other close friends and family. Her heart went out to all her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Roderick; a granddaughter, Carrie; and a brother, Jack Cleminson.
As per the family's request, all services were private.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tina with Gateway Hospice for all of her wonderful care.
