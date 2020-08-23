1/1
PATRICIA (KNAPP) MULLEN
Patricia (Knapp) Mullen

Beaver Falls

Patricia (Knapp) Mullen, 70, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away suddenly at her home in Warrenville, S.C. and entered a brand new and glorious life on August 9, 2020.

After graduating from Beaver Falls High School in 1968, she attended Penn State University, where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. For over 35 years in the Beaver Falls School District; she lovingly taught and inspired hundreds of little kindergarteners whom she loved dearly.

Patty's biggest passion was her family. Nothing was more important to her than her children, grandchildren (Haven and Aria), and siblings, whom she loved all unconditionally. She was kind, generous and always had a positive word for everyone … a true blessing to all who met her!

Born on February 27, 1950, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margie (Weiss) Knapp.

In addition to her husband, Don, she was the loving mother of Joanna (Christopher) Libert, Warrenville, S.C., Jenna (Weston) Rivett, Saluda, S.C. and Jon Mullen, Wexford, Pa.

She will also be greatly missed by her siblings, Kathleen Durham of Beaver, Ron (Lisa) Knapp of Gibsonia, Linda (Tom) Moyer of Brighton Twp., and Nancy (Eddie) Rodriguez of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and their families, as well as her best friend, Paula Weischedel and her family.

Her immediate family in South Carolina will have a private funeral service in Aiken, S.C. Patty would ask that you pray for us all and put family first because a happy family is but an earlier heaven.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
