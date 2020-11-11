1/1
Patricia S. Peterson
1950 - 2020
Patricia S. Peterson, 70, of Harmony Twp., died Monday, November 9, 2020, at home.

Born February 7, 1950, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Molnar.

Surviving are her husband, Lloyd Peterson; three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Tara Peterson, Ross Twp.; James and Amanda Peterson, Puerto Rico; and Kent and Kara Peterson, Canonsburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Randy Dunlap, East Palestine, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jerry Perlowski, Economy Borough; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Molnar and two sisters, Delores Molnar and Joann Oslick.

Friends will be received Wednesday 3 to 6 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.

In following with the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
