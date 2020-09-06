1/1
Patricia (Patti) Samarin
Patricia (Patti) Samarin

Beaver Falls

Patricia Samarin, 92, of Beaver Falls, passed away after a short battle with Covid-19 on August 31, 2020, at the Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Born March 29, 1928, in Beaver Falls, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Orvil (O.K.) Patton and Irene Wurzel Patton.

Patti was a graduate of New Brighton Area High School and attended Geneva College. She was a retired Secretary of the Medical Center of Beaver County Home Health Agency. She was a member of Saint Monica Parish (formerly Christ the Divine Teacher). There were many organizations in New Brighton and Beaver Falls that Patti was very active, including the Century Club of New Brighton (Past President), Beaver Falls Outlook Club, New Brighton Historical Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, New Brighton Junior Women's Club (Past President) and Jr. Director of Beaver County Women's Club, New Brighton Public Library Board; as well as an avid Bridge player.

It is with great sadness that we say "until we meet again" to our Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt and friend, but our sadness is tempered by the knowledge that she is reunited with her loved ones.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Gehr and Ed Gehr, Westfield Ind.; her son and daughter-in law, George Samarin and Debi (Yonata) Samarin, Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Andy Gehr (Cynthia), Westfield Ind., Rachel Gehr, Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah Samarin, Chattanooga, Tenn., Michael Samarin (Michelle), Memphis, Tenn. and Lindsay Samarin, Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Grace Gehr and Grayson Samarin; her cousins and nieces and nephews.

Passing before her, was her husband of 59 years, George A Samarin.

A family memorial will be held following the travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

Entombment will occur in Williamsburg Chapel Mausoleum, Beaver Falls, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the New Brighton Public Library, 1021 3rd Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Providence Care Center and Denise Conley for their professionalism and loving care. The last few months with the lockdown due to Covid-19 was eased by the weekly FaceTime calls we were able to have and Patty was able to see her great granddaughter, Grace on those calls. Our last weekly call she was able to see her great grandson, five day old, Grayson for the first time, this was the day she tested positive.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
